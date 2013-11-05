METALS-Copper hits two-week low after Trump setback on healthcare reform
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
MILAN Nov 5 Italy's Banca Generali expects net inflows of around 1.5-1.6 billion euros ($2-2.2 billion) in 2014, the asset manager's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We aim for 1.5-1.6 billion... We'll do our best to beat that but net inflows will not be the bank's priority next year," Mario Motta said on a conference call with analysts.
The company's net inflows reached nearly 2 billion euros in the first ten months of 2013. ($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Isla Binnie)
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on Monday.
* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: