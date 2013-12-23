BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
MILAN Dec 23 The top shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied a report in daily La Repubblica about a possible sale of a 20 percent stake in the lender and said its meeting on Monday would not discuss the issue.
According to La Repubblica, the indebted banking foundation that owns 33.5 percent of Monte dei Paschi was close to selling a 20 percent stake to three other foundations and a group of investment funds. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Francesca Landini)
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal is revising the basis for calculating its gross domestic product and expects the changes to show its economy is at least 30 percent larger than currently believed, the West African nation's finance minister said on Friday.