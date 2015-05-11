BRIEF-Party City reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 11 Yoox SpA Chief Financial Officer Enrico Cavatorta says:
* Expects extraordinary costs linked to merger with Net-A-Porter to total between 12 million and 15 million euros in the full year
* Q1 share of merger-related extraordinary costs was 1.6 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Qtrly total comprehensive loss US$362,000 versus loss of US$1.5 mln; Qtrly revenue US$125.4 million versus US$10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: