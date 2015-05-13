May 13 Banca Popolare di Milano's CEO Giuseppe Castagna says:

* Does not rule out that transformation into joint-stock company could take place before possible merger

* Will start looking for merger partner in the coming months but if search proves hard it will not wait until the end of the 18-month period to transform into joint-stock companies

* It should be in everybody's interest to quickly come to a decision about possible mergers but no idea of whether other banks feel the same about the need to act promptly

* Sees as an advantage the absence of a group of core shareholders at BPM