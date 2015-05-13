May 13 Banca Popolare di Milano's CEO Giuseppe
Castagna says:
* Does not rule out that transformation into joint-stock
company could take place before possible merger
* Will start looking for merger partner in the coming months
but if search proves hard it will not wait until the end of the
18-month period to transform into joint-stock companies
* It should be in everybody's interest to quickly come to a
decision about possible mergers but no idea of whether other
banks feel the same about the need to act promptly
* Sees as an advantage the absence of a group of core
shareholders at BPMFurther company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)