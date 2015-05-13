May 13 A merger with an unlisted rival would be
a "very, very difficult" option to pursue for Italian
cooperative bank Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna,
its chief executive told an analyst call on Wednesday.
CEO Alessandro Vandelli spoke in response to a shareholder's
question about press speculation that BPER may tie up with
unlisted rivals Banca Popolare di Vicenza or Veneto Banca in an
expected round of mergers among large "popolari" banks,
following a landmark reform of the sector.
"We have no deal at this moment on the table, we're trying
to understand if there are potential positive M&A (operations)"
Vandelli said.
"The only thing I can say is that I agree with you: a merger
with a company that is not listed is very, very difficult."
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)