BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
May 13 Banca Carige Chief Executive Piero Montani tells analyst call:
* Expects to close sale of two insurance units to Apollo Management Holdings within first 10 days of June
* Apollo Management Holdings received on Wednesday clearance from Italian regulator
* In month of April 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.15 billion