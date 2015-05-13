BRIEF-America First Multifamily reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
May 13 Banca Carige's Chief Executive Piero Montani tells analyst call:
* Reasonable to expect bank's planned share sale could start in early June
* Still discussing details of prospectus with market regulator ConsobFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.