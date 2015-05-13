May 13 Tod's Spa Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:

* Consensus forecasts of 6 percent revenue growth and broadly flat EBITDA margin are still achievable even after first quarter

* Cost-control efforts should yield results in second half of the year.

* Hong Kong and Macau markets remain very weak, Japan is group's fastest growing market, Italy seems to have bottomed out. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)