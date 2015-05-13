BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Tod's Spa Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:
* Consensus forecasts of 6 percent revenue growth and broadly flat EBITDA margin are still achievable even after first quarter
* Cost-control efforts should yield results in second half of the year.
* Hong Kong and Macau markets remain very weak, Japan is group's fastest growing market, Italy seems to have bottomed out. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: