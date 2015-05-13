BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Salvatore Ferragamo's Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco tells analyst call:
* Confirms full-year guidance of mid single-digit growth in revenues at constant exchange rates
* Prefers to stick to EBITDA consensus forecast of around 320 million euros and not be more aggressive due to volatility in exchange rates Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: