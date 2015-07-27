BRIEF-Egypt's Golden Coast El Sokhna shareholders approve FY cash dividend
May 4 Golden Coast El Sokhna Company for Touristic Investment:
July 27 Luxottica co-Chief Executive Adil Mehboob Khan says:
* Does not expect further management changes after recent exit of Chief Marketing Officer Fabio d'Angelantonio (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 4 Golden Coast El Sokhna Company for Touristic Investment:
LONDON, May 4 British new car registrations slumped by 20 percent in April, the biggest year-on-year drop for over six years after record demand in March when customers brought forward purchases to avoid a tax hike, an industry body said on Thursday.