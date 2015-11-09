Nov 9 Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler:

* Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel says comparable sales growth of around 10 percent in the full year is "achievable" and "would be a good result"

* Comparable sales grew 13 percent in the first nine months after a 22 percent rise in the first half

* Market consensus forecast for revenues is "achievable" - COO

* Analysts forecasting on average 2015 revenues of 869 million euros - website

* CEO says does not want to open more than 15 shops in 2016. Twelve have already been secured. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)