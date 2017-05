Feb 9 Creval CEO Miro Fiordi tells analysts:

* No direct contacts with Banca Popolare di Sondrio at present over tie-up

* Merger of two listed banks which are both among Italy's top 15 lenders and operate in the same province is something that must be considered

* Welcomed comments by Popolare Sondrio top management signalling willingness to consider possible tie-up

* New board will discuss the matter after renewal in the spring Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)