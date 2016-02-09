Feb 9 Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti:

* Expects to close 600-650 million euro sale of secured and unsecured bad loans in H1

* Sees cost of credit in bottom part of 80-100 basis point range this year vs 94 basis points in 2015

* Sold unsecured loans with gross book value of 0.94 billion euros in 2015, of which 0.73 billion euros in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)