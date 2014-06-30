MILAN, June 30 Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi
said on Monday he expected his counter-bid for Club Mediterranee
to win approval from France's AMF in two weeks time
and then be completed by early September.
"The offering should be concluded at the end of August or in
the first days of September," he said on Monday in a conference
call with journalists.
Bonomi outbid French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese
conglomerate Fosun International with an offer for
Club Med on Monday, valuing the holiday company at 790 million
euros ($1.1 billion).
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing
by Lisa Jucca)