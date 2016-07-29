BRIEF-Ajwa For Food Industries posts Q1 standalone profit
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 9.8 million versus loss of EGP 10.5 million year ago
July 29 Autogrill CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos tells an analyst conference:
* the Italian travel caterer is interested in bidding for concessions at some Spanish airports, including Ibiza and Fuerteventura
* sees opportunities to increase company's market share if it wins new concessions in Spain Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago