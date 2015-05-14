May 14 Assicurazioni Generali's Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali said on Thursday:

* Will take decision on whether to sell stake in Telecom Italia when the Telco holding company is broken up and Generali has shares in its hands

* Premature to say if it will sell or not. Decision will depend on market conditions and group's asset allocation choices

* Telecom Italia stake is financial and not strategic