BRIEF-Bahrain's Takaful International Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
Aug 11 Bank of Italy data on Tuesday said:
* Non performing loans at Italian banks grew 14.7 percent on the year in June
* Bad loans at Italian banks amounted to 195.845 billion euros in June from 193.734 billion euros in May (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
* Says both boards recommend acceptance of detailed voluntary public takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven