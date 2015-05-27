UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
May 27 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa
* Shares open up 2 percent on third day of capital increase
* Stock volatile; closed down 17 pct on Tuesday
* Rights to buy into cash call down 1.2 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European Union in 2019.