BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's says:
* removes rating on Italy's Banca Carige from CreditWatch with negative implications
* affirms its 'B-/C' long- and short-term credit rating
* outlook is stable
* 850-million-euro capital increase will allow bank to improve its solvency position and absorb credit losses Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.