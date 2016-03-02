BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
March 2 Luxottica Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio says: * He'd like to return to a non executive chairman role "within a few years" * Will eventually hand over the group to internal managers, with a strong and independent board and a chairman guaranteeing the interests of all shareholders
Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals