Jan 18 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
CEO Marco Morelli tells parliamentary hearing:
* confirms planned branch closures, lay-offs in new business
plan to be presented to EU Commission
* still aims to sell entire bad loan portfolio in one go
* the lendet has suffered strong deposit outflow in early
Dec, this stopped at end 2016 and early January
* says treasury will decide whether it wants change of CEO
once bank has been bailed out
In the same hearing Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Falciai
says state will have stake of around 70 percent in the bank
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)