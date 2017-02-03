Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo
Messina tells analysts in a post-results conference call:
* assessment on possible Generali tie-up will take all the
time it needs
* bank still assessing if possible tie-up with Generali fits
with its strategic priorities
* bank still in a position to pay 4 billion euros in
dividends on 2017 results but given challenging conditions
prefers to commit to 3.4 billion euro dividend payment
* any M&A deal must be capital neutral, without applying any
capital arbitrage including Danish compromise
* any M&A deal would also have to respect commitment to pay
3.4 billion euros in dividends to Intesa shareholders on 2017
accounts
