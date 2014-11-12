MILAN Nov 12 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, the worst performer in a recent stress test of euro
zone lenders, posted a much bigger than expected loss in the
third quarter as it sharply hiked provisions for bad loans.
Monte dei Paschi said its net loss in the three months from
July to September totalled 797 million euros.
That compared with an analyst consensus for a loss of
around 300 million euros and was the tenth consecutive quarterly
loss for the bank, which was founded in 1472 and is Italy's
third biggest lender.
The bank, the only one to have received a bailout from the
Italian government, said it had set aside 2.46 billion euros to
cover for bad loans in the first nine months of the year, of
which 1.26 billion euros in the third quarter alone - a 72
percent increase on the same period a year earlier.
Net bad loans stood at 24.3 billion euros at the end of
September, up 8.3 percent from end-June.
Monte dei Paschi must fill a capital deficit of 2.1 billion
euros within nine months. It has already approved a capital
increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, which will also allow it to
pay back state aid.
