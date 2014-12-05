MILAN Dec 5 Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is readying to enhance his offer for holiday company Club Mediterranee, escalating a bidding war that has pitted him against Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The source declined to say by how much Bonomi's previous offer of 23 euros a share would be increased. A report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday said Bonomi would "almost certainly" raise the offer to 24 euros a share.

A different source had earlier said Bonomi would hold a briefing about Club Med in Paris at 1315 GMT. Club Med's shares were suspended from trading at 23.80 euros at 1119 GMT at the request of the French regulator.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi)