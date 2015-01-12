Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
MILAN Jan 12 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose by 18.4 percent in November from a year earlier, totalling 181.1 billion euros, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.
The annual pace of growth for bad debts the previous month stood at 19.1 percent, the central bank said.
Lending to companies continued to decline, albeit at a slower pace than in October, falling 2.6 percent in November after a 3.1 percent fall the previous month. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.