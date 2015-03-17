BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv
* Fiat Chrysler says European sales were up 11.2 percent year-on-year to more than 66,000 vehicles in February. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co Source text: [http://bit.ly/2r17CEi] Further company coverage: