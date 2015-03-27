Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
March 27 Banca Popolare Di Milano Scarl :
* says lifts senior notes repurchase level to maximum 365 million euros from 165 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.