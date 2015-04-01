BRIEF-ITT declares Q2 dividend of 12.8 cents per share
* Declares second-quarter dividend of 12.8 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 1 (Reuters) -
* GTECH says shares of company born from the merger with International Game Technology, which has taken the name of IGT, will start trading on New York Stock Exchange on April 7. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million