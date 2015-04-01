BRIEF-Pollard Banknote Q1 net income per share $0.08
* Qtrly net income per share $0.08
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Autogrill says has signed deals to open 10 new shops in Chinese international airports of Beijing and Sanya by 2015.
* Autogrill says it expects 50 million euros in revenues from the deal over the lifetime of contracts.
SAO PAULO, May 10 Fifty-seven meat importers in Brazil toughened controls on shipments in the wake of a food safety scandal in March but no problems with production have been found, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.