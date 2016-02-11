Feb 11 Mediobanca CEO says:

* Room to improve dividend if good results confirmed and markets help

* Sees acceleration in banking consolidation in this quarter and next

* Must give continuity in choice of Generali CEO and no difference between internal and external candidate

* Will keep Generali stake in long term

* Does not need to sell the planned 3 percent stake in Generali before the end of June, has degree of flexibility Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)