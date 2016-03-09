March 9 Italy's energy watchdog said in a ruling
on smart meters for reading electricity demand in homes:
* In a reply to a request for information by the watchdog,
Enel quantified the potential synergies from replacing meters
and, eventually, laying fibre optic cables within the framework
of ultra-broadband strategy
* These synergies are "modest" to the extent that they are
limited to sharing certain logistic means and management
resources.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)