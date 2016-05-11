Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Tamburi Investment Partners, which in May agreed to invest at least 30 million euros in Italian handbag and accessories maker Furla, said in a presentation:
* Furla listing on Milan stock exchange foreseen in 2017
* convertible loan of 15 million euros to be automatically swapped into Furla shares at the listing
* Furla has plan in 2016 to open important shops in London, Paris, Melbourne and Shanghai Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.