May 11 Tamburi Investment Partners, which in May agreed to invest at least 30 million euros in Italian handbag and accessories maker Furla, said in a presentation:

* Furla listing on Milan stock exchange foreseen in 2017

* convertible loan of 15 million euros to be automatically swapped into Furla shares at the listing

* Furla has plan in 2016 to open important shops in London, Paris, Melbourne and Shanghai