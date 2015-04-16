BRIEF-Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
April 16 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told a shareholder meeting:
* Ferrari listing "might be in 2016, but I think it will be in 2015"
* Production of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Maserati vehicles has to stay in Italy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
* United States Patent and Trademark Office issued notice of allowance on first patent filed by co to protect its cancer detection technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: