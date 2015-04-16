BRIEF-Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
April 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said:
* he is talking to several rivals on various issues
* won't comment on hypothesis of talks with General Motors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
* United States Patent and Trademark Office issued notice of allowance on first patent filed by co to protect its cancer detection technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: