BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards CEO expects inventory situation to normalise end of Q2
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
April 20 Mediaset Board Member Gina Nieri says:
* A tie-up between EI Towers and Rai Way "makes industrial sense" and will happen sooner or later Further company coverage: (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
STOCKHOLM, May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) reported earnings well below expectations on Thursday, as excess inventories industry wide and increased competition continue to hit revenue.