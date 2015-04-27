BRIEF-China Healthwise enters into LOI with unit of Eternity Investment
* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months
April 27 Safilo Group says:
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 32.6 million euros, down 8.2 percent
* Q1 net sales 324.3 million euros, up 10.6 percent
* Net debt 128.3 mln euros end-March, Q1 cash flow 32.1 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months
MILAN, May 10 Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli appointed on Wednesday British designer Paul Surridge as its new creative director, filling a spot that was left vacant for almost seven months.