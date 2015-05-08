BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
May 8 Banca Popolare di Sondrio says
* Q1 net profit 82.8 million euros, up 98.4 percent from year ago
* CET1 at 10.178 percent at end-March.
* Loan writedowns 111.1 million euros in Q1 versus 121.6 million euros year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.