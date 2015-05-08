BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna Chairman Ettore Caselli:
* expects conversion of bank into joint-stock company and merger with another player next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mialn newsroom)
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.