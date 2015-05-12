BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Italian cooperative bank Credito Valtellinese says:
* Q1 net profit 23.4 million euros from 0.836 million euros in Q1 2014
* Writedowns of loans and other financial assets down 34 percent year-on-year to 67.5 million euros in Jan-March
* Trading income up 14 percent year-on-year, interest margin down 8 percent year-on-year
* Fully-phased CET 1 ratio 11.6 percent end-March
* Net problematic loans 3.3 billion euros end-March Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Trading performance since full year results on 3 march 2017 has been in line with management's expectations