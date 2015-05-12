May 12 Italian cooperative bank Credito Valtellinese says:

* Q1 net profit 23.4 million euros from 0.836 million euros in Q1 2014

* Writedowns of loans and other financial assets down 34 percent year-on-year to 67.5 million euros in Jan-March

* Trading income up 14 percent year-on-year, interest margin down 8 percent year-on-year

* Fully-phased CET 1 ratio 11.6 percent end-March

* Net problematic loans 3.3 billion euros end-March Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)