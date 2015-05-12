UPDATE 2-JD.com reports record Q1, warns growth to weaken future profits
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
May 12 Enel Green Power says:
* reaches accord with Tesla to develop batteries for wind power and solar energy farms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
LONDON, May 9 Micro Focus Intl said software revenue at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, the U.S. company it is buying, fell around 10 percent in the last quarter, which it said was disappointing but not unusual given the degree of change in the business.