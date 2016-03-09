BRIEF-Auto Partner to issue series J shares via private subscription
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 9 Yoox Net-A-Porter Group:
* Sees 2016 net revenue growth in the high teens at constant forex - presentation slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* Amazon announces two new additions to its fire tablet lineup - the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8