March 17 Salvatore Ferragamo:

* CEO Michele Norsa tells analyst call trend of like-for-like sales so far this year similar to 2015 performance

* Group reported a 3 percent drop last year in same-store sales at constant currencies

* CFO Ernesto Greco says sees negative impact from currency hedging in first quarter but in full year 2016 it will be close to zero Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)