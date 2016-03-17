UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Salvatore Ferragamo:
* CEO Michele Norsa tells analyst call trend of like-for-like sales so far this year similar to 2015 performance
* Group reported a 3 percent drop last year in same-store sales at constant currencies
* CFO Ernesto Greco says sees negative impact from currency hedging in first quarter but in full year 2016 it will be close to zero Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.