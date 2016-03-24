March 24 Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano on merger plan:

* new group plans to cut non performing loans by up to 10 billion euros by 2019 - slide

* new group to have pro-forma coverage ratio of bad loans of 57.2 percent - slide

* new group to have pro-forma problematic loan coverage ratio of 43.8 percent - slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)