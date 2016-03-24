BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti tells analyst call:
* There will be no layoffs as result of merger with BPM
* "People will leave who want to leave making use of the solidarity fund," he said. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance