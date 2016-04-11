BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Prada Strategic Marketing Director Stefano Cantino tells analyst call:
* To harmonise prices on key new products, targeting spread of around 10 percent across different regions.
* In order to double size of e-commerce business must expand online product offer but not planning to add ready-to-wear for now. Sees opportunities for small leather goods and possibly shoes. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.