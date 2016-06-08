BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Veneto Banca Spa IPO-VENE.MI Director General Cristiano Carrus says:
* bank's liquidity coverage ratio "a few points" below regulatory threshold, 1 billion euro cash call should bring it back above the minimum requirement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing