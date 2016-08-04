Aug 4 Credito Emiliano says:

* First-half net profit at 70 million euros, down 41 percent from previous year when result was helped by one-off gain from government bond sale

* First-half interest income up 5 percent year-on-year, trading profit down 8 percent, net fees down 9 percent

* Loan writedowns 31.5 million euros in the period, down 51 percent from H1 2015

* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 13.4 percent at end-June

* Bad loan coverage ratio 61 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)