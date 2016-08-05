BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
Aug 5 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel says:
* Willing to evaluate contributing to Atlante 2 bank rescue fund
* Expects consortium for Monte dei Paschi di Siena cash call to widen to include "significant number of bookrunners"
* At present does not expect Mediobanca Corporate Investment Banking to have to leave London, sees limited impact from Brexit vote on its activities
* Will sell stake in RCS Mediagroup when share price goes above 1.2 euros
* Will sell Generali stake when market prices rise, has several thresholds but cannot disclose them Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing