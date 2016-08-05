Aug 5 Banca Carige Chief Executive Guido Bastianini tells analyst call:

* Believes loan writedowns carried out so far are largely sufficient, including on unlikely-to-pay loans

* Problem loan coverage ratio in H1 came in slightly below 47 percent target set in business plan only because a couple of positions were reclassified

* Will continue to work on possible request to adopt internal risk models but too early to indicate possible timeframe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)