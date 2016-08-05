BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Banca Carige Chief Executive Guido Bastianini tells analyst call:
* Believes loan writedowns carried out so far are largely sufficient, including on unlikely-to-pay loans
* Problem loan coverage ratio in H1 came in slightly below 47 percent target set in business plan only because a couple of positions were reclassified
* Will continue to work on possible request to adopt internal risk models but too early to indicate possible timeframe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico