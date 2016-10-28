Oct 28 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media
call:
* Has no evidence backing press reports that talk of
potential interest for Generali from rivals such as Axa or
Zurich Insurance
* As top investor in Generali, Mediobanca has not been
approached by anyone
* A tie-up between Generali and Axa would not make sense
industrially given exposure of both companies to life business,
which is under pressure because of current interest rate
environment
* Preliminary indications from ECB on SREP process outcome
consistent with good results Mediobanca achieved in July stress
tests
* Happy with work done so far on Monte dei Paschi rescue
plan but success hinges also on market conditions
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)